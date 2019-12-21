Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Head-To-Head Survey

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $552.23 million 1.53 $75.53 million $12.26 10.02 Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.27 -$590,000.00 $0.99 30.04

Virtus Investment Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 13.49% 21.89% 4.03% Focus Financial Partners -0.93% 16.83% 5.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Focus Financial Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus target price of $113.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.64%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $37.08, indicating a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Virtus Investment Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

