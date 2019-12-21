Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6708 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,078 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.