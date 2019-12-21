Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SEIX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. 47,558 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

