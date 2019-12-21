Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $106.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.90. 676,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. Visteon has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Visteon by 81.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

