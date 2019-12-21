W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $1.01 million and $156,344.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,104,850 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

