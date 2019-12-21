WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.67

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 27607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

