Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $57.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

