William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.
NYSE WLH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 1,016,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $21.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
William Lyon Homes Company Profile
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.