William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE WLH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 1,016,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

