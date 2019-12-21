WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.03

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.03 and last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTN. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.