WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.23

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 6592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

