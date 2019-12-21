WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.23

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 6592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.