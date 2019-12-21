WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 220,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,238. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. WPP has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

