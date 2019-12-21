X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:USSG)

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1281 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

USSG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. 1,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.