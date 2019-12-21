X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1729 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

DEUS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.