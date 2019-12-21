Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading Down 5.9%

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, 3,326,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 447% from the average session volume of 608,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of research firms have commented on YTEN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Saturday, October 19th. National Securities downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.01% and a negative net margin of 995.38%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

