Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.15 Million

Analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to report sales of $72.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $88.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $291.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $295.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.15 million, with estimates ranging from $294.30 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 132,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,651. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

