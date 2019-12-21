Zacks: Analysts Expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 857,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.13.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

