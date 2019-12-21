Zacks: Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Ferro reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $14.52. 1,951,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 524,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth about $6,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ferro by 28.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ferro by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

