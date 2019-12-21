Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after buying an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,670,000 after buying an additional 3,068,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,771 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,988,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,810. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

