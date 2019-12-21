Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Alcoa posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. G.Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $21.23 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

