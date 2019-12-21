Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,499 shares of company stock worth $1,185,795. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 28.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $20,185,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

