Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.68. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 68.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,374,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $621.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

