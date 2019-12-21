Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $88.03. 5,370,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. Prologis has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,630,109,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,303,000 after purchasing an additional 397,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

