Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $97.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Universal Display posted sales of $70.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $402.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $408.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.87 million, with estimates ranging from $481.10 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,061. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.70. 783,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,688. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.19. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

