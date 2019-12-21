Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.61. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

