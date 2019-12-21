Zacks Investment Research Lowers PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

PCFBY opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

About PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

