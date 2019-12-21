Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Corp. is a newly organized Business Combination Company, or BCC. A BCC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination, an unidentified operating business. The Company intends to focus on identifying one or more businesses or assets in the maritime shipping industry, but will not be limited to pursuing acquisition opportunities only within that industry. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.