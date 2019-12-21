Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $922.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Caleres by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 175,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

