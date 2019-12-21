Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Buy

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 157,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,097. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

