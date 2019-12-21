Zacks: Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Niu Technologies an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $8.50 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $628.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

