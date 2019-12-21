Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $260.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.77.
In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
