Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $260.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

