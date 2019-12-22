-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 8,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

