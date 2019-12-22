-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 8,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.