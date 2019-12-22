-$0.25 EPS Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,595 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $5,640,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

