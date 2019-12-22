-$0.25 EPS Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,595 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $5,640,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
