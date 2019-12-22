$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 144,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

