-$0.28 EPS Expected for Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($5.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jaguar Health.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX remained flat at $$0.63 during trading on Friday. 234,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

