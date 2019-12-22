$0.33 EPS Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

