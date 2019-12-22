$0.35 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $162,300.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,275. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Strs Ohio raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,984. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

