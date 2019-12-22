$0.35 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $162,300.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,275. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Strs Ohio raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,984. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.