$0.97 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,978. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

