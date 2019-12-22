0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,985.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

