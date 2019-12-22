$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $994.14 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $996.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 1,168,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $76.83.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.