$12.71 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce $12.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.89 million and the lowest is $12.52 million. Chromadex posted sales of $9.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $45.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.57 million, with estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $68.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chromadex in the 2nd quarter worth $3,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chromadex by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chromadex by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chromadex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 494,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

