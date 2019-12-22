$153.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $153.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.00 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $155.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $623.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.40 million to $624.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $619.90 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $625.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 890,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

