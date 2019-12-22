$161.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce sales of $161.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.99 million and the lowest is $159.99 million. Cognex posted sales of $193.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $717.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.84 million to $721.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $796.34 million, with estimates ranging from $771.70 million to $817.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Cognex stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 2,300,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $5,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cognex by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cognex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 29,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

