$30.02 Million in Sales Expected for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will report $30.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $28.76 million. Fluidigm posted sales of $32.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year sales of $114.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.56 million to $115.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.64 million, with estimates ranging from $120.92 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 899,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $226.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

