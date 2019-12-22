$65.38 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report $65.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Banc of California posted sales of $73.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $271.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $282.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $253.65 million to $280.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 905,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $865.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

