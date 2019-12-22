999 Trading 14% Higher This Week (999)

999 (CURRENCY:999) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One 999 token can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00048130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 999 has a market cap of $777.85 million and $385,639.00 worth of 999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 999 has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003751 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About 999

999 (CRYPTO:999) is a token. 999’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,101,154 tokens. The official website for 999 is www.acashcorp.com

Buying and Selling 999

999 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

