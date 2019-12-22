ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 21.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBN shares. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 19.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

