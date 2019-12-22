AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIU. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a market cap of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.34.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.