Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACSO. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.88) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

LON ACSO opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 million and a PE ratio of -95.19. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 498.40 ($6.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 749.26.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

