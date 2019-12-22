ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) Price Tops $0.0105

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded up 74% against the US dollar. ACE (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $126,955.00 and $8,237.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACE (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ACE (TokenStars) Token Profile

ACE (TokenStars) was first traded on August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 tokens. ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars . The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace . The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

