Actinium (ACM) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Actinium has a market cap of $731,024.00 and $831.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,563,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.